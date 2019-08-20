Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass of Austrian mentalist duo The Clairvoyants chatted with Digital Journal about their 2019 Christmas tour. "Basically, it is going to be magical for the whole family," Amélie van Tass said. "We are creating some new material for the Christmas show, which will be special for us too," she added. On their experience on "We are happy and thankful that America's Got Talent likes what we do," van Tass said. On being artists in this digital age, van Tass said, "It can be helpful and challenging. We try to go with the flow. We always try new things and we are open to everything. I believe there will be more great things to come in the future and we will be more prepared for that." "We always get feedback on social media. People know us from there, but when they come to our live shows, it's a different experience," Ten added. In their personal lives, as Each day, The Clairvoyants are motivated by their dog, Koni Hundini, and the people. "We love to perform and we get a lot of nice messages from the fans after the show. We are super thankful that we can make people forget their everyday worries when they come to our shows," van Tass said. For their fans, they concluded about the tour, "We just love to share the magical time of Christmas with our fans and friends. We always love to tour the U.S. After the show, we will always be outside greeting the audience, taking pictures and signing autographs and saying hello to everyone." To learn more about acclaimed Austrian mentalist duo Their tour will kick off on November 22 at the Horseshoe Tunica Hotel and Casino in Robinsonville, Mississippi and it will wrap up on December 21 at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. "It is going to be a fantastic time," Ten said. "We've always loved Christmas and we love bringing the Christmas spirit on stage. We wanted to incorporate Christmas with our mentalist style of performance.""Basically, it is going to be magical for the whole family," Amélie van Tass said. "We are creating some new material for the Christmas show, which will be special for us too," she added.On their experience on America's Got Talent: The Champions , Ten said, "It was a lot of fun. They had the best performers from all over the world together. It was great to see Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel again. The stage was really cool and we tried to make it our best show possible.""We are happy and thankful that America's Got Talent likes what we do," van Tass said.On being artists in this digital age, van Tass said, "It can be helpful and challenging. We try to go with the flow. We always try new things and we are open to everything. I believe there will be more great things to come in the future and we will be more prepared for that.""We always get feedback on social media. People know us from there, but when they come to our live shows, it's a different experience," Ten added.In their personal lives, as Digital Journal reported , The Clairvoyants announced that they were engaged this past April.Each day, The Clairvoyants are motivated by their dog, Koni Hundini, and the people. "We love to perform and we get a lot of nice messages from the fans after the show. We are super thankful that we can make people forget their everyday worries when they come to our shows," van Tass said.For their fans, they concluded about the tour, "We just love to share the magical time of Christmas with our fans and friends. We always love to tour the U.S. After the show, we will always be outside greeting the audience, taking pictures and signing autographs and saying hello to everyone."To learn more about acclaimed Austrian mentalist duo The Clairvoyants and their Christmas tour, check out their Facebook page More about The Clairvoyants, 2019, Tour, Christmas, Mentalist The Clairvoyants 2019 Tour Christmas Mentalist Duo Fans