The Clairvoyants have a major reason to celebrate. The Magic Castle in Hollywood has nominated them again for "Stage Magicians of the Year."
The mentalist duo, comprised of Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass, shared that after they won this prestigious award last year, they are up again for the accolade this year. "It is a huge honor to be nominated again and we are thankful for all the support from the Magic Community in America and the whole world," they exclaimed in a post on their social networks.
Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass revealed that they will be in California this April to attend the award ceremony at The Magic Castle, as part of its 50th anniversary awards show.
The Clairvoyants were the runner-up winners of the eleventh season of the reality competition America's Got Talent. They are also world champions of mentalism.
On March 16, 2018, The Clairvoyants will be performing at the NYCB Theatre at Westbury on Long Island.
To learn more about The Clairvoyants, check out their official Facebook page.
Read More: The Clairvoyants chatted with Digital Journal about their 2018 tour, and the digital transformation of the entertainment business.