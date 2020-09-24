The horror film, "The Call," starring Emmy winner Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell has released its new trailer. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This highly-anticipated horror movie stars Emmy award-winning actress Lin Shaye (EastSiders) as Edith Cranston and Tobin Bell as her husband Edward Cranston. Chester Rushing, Erin Sanders, Mike Manning (The Bay), and Sloane Morgan Siegel also star.
It deals with a prank that went too far, but the game is revenge. Its gripping trailer may be seen below.
Lin Shaye described this movie as a "terrific horror film" in her exclusive interview with Digital Journal this past July.
The Call was written by Patrick Stibbs, and it was directed by Emmy nominee Timothy Woodward Jr. (Studio City on Amazon Prime).
Speaking of Timothy Woodward Jr., he announced on social media that his latest film, The Call, will be released exclusively in theaters and drive-Ins nationwide on October 2.