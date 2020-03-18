Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'The Bold and The Beautiful' halts production due to Coronavirus

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The popular soap opera "The Bold and The Beautiful" on CBS has suspended its production due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The same holds true for The Young and The Restless, as Digital Journal reported. Both daytime dramas have enough episodes filmed to cover the time period of the shutdown.
The shutdown for both CBS soap operas was effective on Tuesday, March 17, since both series are dark on Mondays. For the time being, the filming has been suspended for the next two weeks.
The Bold and the Beautiful is recognized as the most-watched daytime drama in the world. It is produced by Bell-Phillip Television Productions.
On March 23, the show will be celebrating its 33rd year on air. Actors John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang have been with the hit daytime drama since its very first episode.
To learn more about The Bold and the Beautiful or to stream the show online, visit the official CBS website.
More about The Bold and the Beautiful, coronavirus, Daytime, Drama, Production
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath
Yemeni women rush to sew masks in face of virus peril
FDA fast-tracks novel coronavirus test to speed up diagnosis
Billy Joel's May 2nd MSG show rescheduled amid Coronavirus
EU shuts borders as virus deaths exceed Asia toll
Malaysia travel ban compounds Singapore virus woes
Canada, US expected to close border to all but essential travelers: reports
Gasping for air in Brescia, Italy's new virus epicentre
Op-Ed: Iraq faces political crisis amid multiple resignations
Greece unveils new virus restrictions in migrant camps