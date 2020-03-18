The same holds true for The Young and The Restless
, as Digital Journal reported. Both daytime dramas have enough episodes filmed to cover the time period of the shutdown.
The shutdown for both CBS soap operas was effective on Tuesday, March 17, since both series are dark on Mondays. For the time being, the filming has been suspended for the next two weeks.
The Bold and the Beautiful
is recognized as the most-watched
daytime drama in the world. It is produced by Bell-Phillip Television Productions.
On March 23, the show will be celebrating its 33rd year on air. Actors John McCook and Katherine Kelly Lang
have been with the hit daytime drama since its very first episode.
To learn more about The Bold and the Beautiful
or to stream the show online, visit the official CBS website
.