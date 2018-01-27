'The Bold and The Beautiful' earns 2018 Emmy pre-nominations

By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment The beloved CBS soap opera "The Bold and The Beautiful" has earned nine acting pre-nominations for the 2018 Daytime Emmy awards. The Bold and The Beautiful had no nominations in the "Outstanding Lead Actress" category this year; however, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood who portrays Steffy Forrester Spencer is in the running for "Outstanding Supporting Actress." A previous Emmy winner for his work on Days of Our Lives, Darin Brooks, who plays Wyatt Spencer on The Bold and The Beautiful, has earned a 2018 pre-nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor." Courtney Grosbeck (Coco Spectra) and Reign Edwards (Nicole Avant Forrester) are both in the running for "Outstanding Younger Actress." In the "Outstanding Younger Actor" category, several actors made the pre-nomination shortlist. These include Rome Flynn (ex-Zende Forrester), as well as Anthony Turpel (Ridge "RJ" Forrester Jr.), and Who will make the final five in each Daytime Emmy category? The official 2018 Daytime Emmy nominations will be announced on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. In the "Outstanding Lead Actor" category, The Bold and The Beautiful has two actors that earned pre-nominations: 30-year veteran actor and original cast member John McCook (Eric Forrester), as well as last year's "Outstanding Lead Actor" winner Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer).The Bold and The Beautiful had no nominations in the "Outstanding Lead Actress" category this year; however, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood who portrays Steffy Forrester Spencer is in the running for "Outstanding Supporting Actress."A previous Emmy winner for his work on Days of Our Lives, Darin Brooks, who plays Wyatt Spencer on The Bold and The Beautiful, has earned a 2018 pre-nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor."Courtney Grosbeck (Coco Spectra) and Reign Edwards (Nicole Avant Forrester) are both in the running for "Outstanding Younger Actress."In the "Outstanding Younger Actor" category, several actors made the pre-nomination shortlist. These include Rome Flynn (ex-Zende Forrester), as well as Anthony Turpel (Ridge "RJ" Forrester Jr.), and Pierson Fode ex-Thomas Forrester ).Who will make the final five in each Daytime Emmy category? The official 2018 Daytime Emmy nominations will be announced on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. More about The Bold and the Beautiful, Emmy, Pierson Fode, Scott Clifton, Soap The Bold and the Bea... Emmy Pierson Fode Scott Clifton Soap