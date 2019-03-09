'The Bold and The Beautiful' actress welcomes baby boy

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood
is now a mother. She and her husband, Elan Ruspoli, welcomed their baby boy named Rise Harlen. This news was confirmed by her representative in People Magazine
.
A 31-year-old actress, Wood is now on maternity leave from The Bold and The Beautiful
. She portrays the character of Steffy Forrester on the hit CBS daytime drama, for which she earned a 2018 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
." Prior to that, she was up for two "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" Emmy nominations in 2012 and 2013 respectively. She hails from Ontario, Canada.
This year, Wood earned a Daytime Emmy pre-nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series," where she is representing The Bold and The Beautiful
along with co-star Heather Tom. The final round of the 2019 Daytime Emmy nominations will be announced on Wednesday, March 20.
