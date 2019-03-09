Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'The Bold and The Beautiful' actress welcomes baby boy

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On Monday, March 4, Emmy-nominated soap actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood ("The Bold and The Beautiful") celebrated a milestone in her personal life. She welcomed her first child.
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is now a mother. She and her husband, Elan Ruspoli, welcomed their baby boy named Rise Harlen. This news was confirmed by her representative in People Magazine.
A 31-year-old actress, Wood is now on maternity leave from The Bold and The Beautiful. She portrays the character of Steffy Forrester on the hit CBS daytime drama, for which she earned a 2018 Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series." Prior to that, she was up for two "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" Emmy nominations in 2012 and 2013 respectively. She hails from Ontario, Canada.
This year, Wood earned a Daytime Emmy pre-nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actress In a Drama Series," where she is representing The Bold and The Beautiful along with co-star Heather Tom. The final round of the 2019 Daytime Emmy nominations will be announced on Wednesday, March 20.
To learn more about actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.
More about Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, The Bold and the Beautiful, steffy forrester, Son, Boy
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Trudeau's office denies any hostility with female lawmaker
US tries to pressure Germany into provoking Russia in Crimea
Bugatti La Voiture Noire — The most expensive new car ever
Review: The Monkees honor musical legacy of Peter Tork at The Paramount Special
Landlords may throw wrench into Tesla's planned store closings
John Rhys-Davies talks 'Soldier of War' and 'Indiana Jones' films Special
Adam Lambert and Queen documentary to air this April on ABC
American Idol winner Nick Fradiani to perform at The Paramount
'The Bold and The Beautiful' actress welcomes baby boy
Numbers down for France's 'Yellow vest' protests