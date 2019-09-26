Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'The Bold and The Beautiful' actor and wife welcome baby girl

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Congratulations are in order for "The Bold and The Beautiful" actor Darin Brooks. He became a father for the first time.
Brooks and his wife, actress Kelly Kruger, welcomed their newborn baby daughter Everleigh Jolie. According to People Magazine, the baby was born on Sunday, September 22 in Los Angeles, California, and it weighed nine pounds and one ounce.
The Emmy award-winning actor thanked People for this exclusive and shared that he is "over the moon." Kruger noted that they are now a "family of five," which includes their two dogs. In response, Brooks remarked, "Crazy" and professed his love for his wife.
Brooks stars as Wyatt Spencer on the hit CBS daytime drama series, The Bold and The Beautiful, with fellow Emmy winner Scott Clifton as his half-brother Liam Spencer and soap veteran Don Diamont as his father Bill Spencer.
To stream The Bold and The Beautiful online, check out the official CBS website.
In 2009, Brooks won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Max Brady on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives.
To learn more about actor Darin Brooks, check out his official website and follow him on Twitter.
More about The Bold and the Beautiful, Baby, darin brooks, Girl, CBS
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
A new phishing campaign is targeting Instagram users Special
YouTube warns of major phishing hack in progress Special
Global warming puts Mont Blanc Glacier at risk of collapse
Dating app suffers data leak exposing its entire userbase Special
Show 'evidence' Iran attacked Saudi oil facility: Rouhani
The Devil Wears Prada talks 'The Act,' Gramercy and inspirations Special
US says Assad again used chemical weapons, vows action
'The Bold and The Beautiful' actor and wife welcome baby girl
US to deploy more troops to Lithuania for an extended period
White House accused of cover-up over Trump-Ukraine call