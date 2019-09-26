'The Bold and The Beautiful' actor and wife welcome baby girl

Brooks and his wife, actress Kelly Kruger
, welcomed their newborn baby daughter Everleigh Jolie. According to People Magazine
, the baby was born on Sunday, September 22 in Los Angeles, California, and it weighed nine pounds and one ounce.
The Emmy award-winning actor thanked People
for this exclusive and shared that he is "over the moon." Kruger noted
that they are now a "family of five," which includes their two dogs. In response, Brooks remarked, "Crazy" and professed his love for his wife.
Brooks stars as Wyatt Spencer on the hit CBS daytime drama series, The Bold and The Beautiful
, with fellow Emmy winner Scott Clifton as his half-brother Liam Spencer and soap veteran Don Diamont
as his father Bill Spencer.
In 2009, Brooks won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series" for his portrayal of Max Brady on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives
.
