'The Bay' will host a Zoom event on Popstar! TV to help Red Cross

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The Emmy award-winning digital drama series "The Bay" will host a special Zoom event in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The producers of the series will host a two-hour Zoom session next week with the cast members, in an effort to help raise money for the American Red Cross. This will be followed by an airing of two classic episodes of The Bay. Particularly impressive about The Bay is that it will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall. This free event will first air exclusively on Popstar! TV Wednesday, on May 27, at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST) with an encore presentation at 11 p.m. EST (8 p.m. PST). The stream on the Popstar! TV and Android app will be available worldwide, and it is also available in America on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV, and STIRR streaming of Popstar! TV. From today, May 20, until Tuesday, May 26 at 6 p.m. EST (3 p.m. PST), fans of the award-winning series will have the chance to get their questions asked via the show's Instagram page. The actors of The Bay will open up about some of their favorite storylines over the last five seasons on Amazon Prime, with classic clips and other special presentations. The cast members will also share how they are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans have the option to donate to the American Red Cross via mail, phone, Alexa, or via the official American Red Cross website. To learn more about The Bay, check out its official website.