The executive producers of The Bay
shared some good news on their social networks
during these very trying times.
On September 15, 2020, the popular digital drama series, The Bay, will celebrate its 10-year anniversary. As a special tribute to their loyal fans, they will be celebrating every #throwbackthursday and #flashbackfriday by sharing classic clips of the digital drama series from the beginning on #IGTV (Instagram TV).
"Thank you for your continued support and we send you all lots of positive vibes," they exclaimed prior to hashtagging #BingeTheBay on @amazonprimevideo #10yearanniversary.
The six episodes of the latest season of The Bay
on the streaming service Amazon Prime, earned a favorable review from Digital Journal
. The latest season is available for streaming on Amazon Prime by clicking here
.
To learn more about The Bay
, check out its official homepage
and its Facebook page
.