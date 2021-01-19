By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Entertainment The second part of "The Bay: The Beginning" will air today on Popstar! TV. It was created by showrunner Gregori J. Martin. In Part 2, Zoey (played by Taylor Stanley) is suspecting that Brian (Dylan Bruce) is up to something and she refuses to go through with the wedding. Zoey also receives an alarming call from her brother Mack (Lane Davies) in search of his daughter, Vivian, who is her niece. Dr. Keith Campbell (Real Andrews) encourages his son Will (Derrell Whitt) to follow his heart. In return, Will later receives some heartbreaking news. At the hospital, Lianna (Jade Harlow) and her mother Janice (Lilly Melgar) have an emotional reunion, while across the hall, still suffering from memory loss, Pete (Kristos Andrews) has a disagreement with his mother Sara (Mary Beth Evans) that causes him to make a snap decision. Tune in to THE BAY: The Beginning PART 2 TONIGHT at 8p EST / 5p PST (encore presentation at 11p EST / 8p PST) LIVE only on Popstar! TV. Find Popstar! on Roku AppleTV amazonfiretv plex watchstirr & more! Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for updates - il1k3SYXTR — The Bay the Series (@TheBaytheSeries) January 19, 2021 The most recent season of The Bay, Season 6, is available for streaming on It will take viewers and fans on a trip down memory lane to where the series all began. People can catch a total of 10 broadcast 30-minute episodes (with never-before-seen digitally remastered footage). It will stream live every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST, with an encore presentation at 8 p.m. PST.In Part 2, Zoey (played by Taylor Stanley) is suspecting that Brian (Dylan Bruce) is up to something and she refuses to go through with the wedding. Zoey also receives an alarming call from her brother Mack (Lane Davies) in search of his daughter, Vivian, who is her niece. Dr. Keith Campbell (Real Andrews) encourages his son Will (Derrell Whitt) to follow his heart. In return, Will later receives some heartbreaking news.At the hospital, Lianna (Jade Harlow) and her mother Janice (Lilly Melgar) have an emotional reunion, while across the hall, still suffering from memory loss, Pete (Kristos Andrews) has a disagreement with his mother Sara (Mary Beth Evans) that causes him to make a snap decision.The most recent season of The Bay, Season 6, is available for streaming on Popstar! TV More about The Bay, the beginning, popstar tv The Bay the beginning popstar tv