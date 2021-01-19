It will take viewers and fans on a trip down memory lane to where the series all began. People can catch a total of 10 broadcast 30-minute episodes (with never-before-seen digitally remastered footage). It will stream live every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST, with an encore presentation at 8 p.m. PST.
In Part 2, Zoey (played by Taylor Stanley) is suspecting that Brian (Dylan Bruce) is up to something and she refuses to go through with the wedding. Zoey also receives an alarming call from her brother Mack (Lane Davies) in search of his daughter, Vivian, who is her niece. Dr. Keith Campbell (Real Andrews) encourages his son Will (Derrell Whitt) to follow his heart. In return, Will later receives some heartbreaking news.
At the hospital, Lianna (Jade Harlow) and her mother Janice (Lilly Melgar) have an emotional reunion, while across the hall, still suffering from memory loss, Pete (Kristos Andrews) has a disagreement with his mother Sara (Mary Beth Evans) that causes him to make a snap decision.
The most recent season of The Bay
, Season 6, is available for streaming on Popstar! TV
.