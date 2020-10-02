By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On October 2, actor Erik Fellows ("The Bay" and "Purgatory") celebrated a birthday milestone in his personal life. Digital Journal has the scoop. His TV credits also include Days of Our Lives, and he played love interests in music videos starring such female music stars as Jennifer Lopez, Katharine McPhee, Dido, and Lindsay Lohan. Erik Fellows Baker Photography Happy Birthday to actor The actor and model filmed his own video in honor of his landmark birthday, which may be seen on his Instagram page. Instagram Fellows is known for his acting work in the Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay , and most recently, he starred as Bobby in the new digital series Purgatory on Popstar! TV.His TV credits also include Days of Our Lives, and he played love interests in music videos starring such female music stars as Jennifer Lopez, Katharine McPhee, Dido, and Lindsay Lohan.Happy Birthday to actor Erik Fellows . Many more.The actor and model filmed his own video in honor of his landmark birthday, which may be seen on his Instagram page. Bday isn’t to the 2nd of Oct which is #FRIDAY .. but I’m just mentally preparing myself for it 😱🧛🏻‍♂️ also just wanted everyone to see how talented of a vocalist I am.. god I wish .. God Bless the ones that can actually sing! . #birthdayweek #cantstopwontstop #beardlife #oldman #erikfellows #libra #libra♎️ #loveyoumom A post shared by erikfellowsofficial) on Sep 30, 2020 at 2:57pm PDT More about Erik Fellows, The Bay, Actor, Purgatory Erik Fellows The Bay Actor Purgatory