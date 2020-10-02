Email
article image'The Bay' star Erik Fellows celebrates milestone birthday

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On October 2, actor Erik Fellows ("The Bay" and "Purgatory") celebrated a birthday milestone in his personal life. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Fellows is known for his acting work in the Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay, and most recently, he starred as Bobby in the new digital series Purgatory on Popstar! TV.
His TV credits also include Days of Our Lives, and he played love interests in music videos starring such female music stars as Jennifer Lopez, Katharine McPhee, Dido, and Lindsay Lohan.
Erik Fellows
Happy Birthday to actor Erik Fellows. Many more.
The actor and model filmed his own video in honor of his landmark birthday, which may be seen on his Instagram page.
Bday isn’t to the 2nd of Oct which is #FRIDAY .. but I’m just mentally preparing myself for it 😱🧛🏻‍♂️ also just wanted everyone to see how talented of a vocalist I am.. god I wish .. God Bless the ones that can actually sing! . #birthdayweek #cantstopwontstop #beardlife #oldman #erikfellows #libra #libra♎️ #loveyoumom

