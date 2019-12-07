'The Bay' spinoff series 'yA' announces cast members

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment "yA," the spinoff series of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series "The Bay" (Amazon Prime) has announced its cast. yA is a coming of age young adult series that follows teens Frankie Sanders and Regan Sanders played by They will be joined by Emmy award-winning actor and producer Kristos Andrews, who reprises his role as Pete Garrett, and Michael Copon who plays Officer Colton Kurosaki. Vivica A. Fox will also crossover as Dr. Angela Foster. Speaking of Andrews, he also serves as director of yA with Gregori J. Martin. The first season of yA is comprised of 10 episodes, which were co-written by Wendy Riche and Gregori J. Martin. Other yA actors include Dante Aleksander (Xander Castro), and such new talent as Damoni Burkhardt, Logan Garretson, Brady Gentry, Tyler C. Lofton, and Bella Martinez; moreover, they will be joined by such social media influences as Tessa Brooks, who plays the resident mean girl Evelyn, as well as Indiana Massara, who portrays a troubled teen named Lindsay. Several other noteworthy performers include Emmy winner Ian Buchanan (Twin Peaks and General Hospital), Galadriel Stineman (Until Dawn), Mark Famiglietti (Terminator 3), Jacob Young (The Bold and The Beautiful), as well as Wanda De Jesus (Sons of Anarchy) and The first season will feature such guest stars as Kane Hodder from Friday the 13th as the school security guard Pooch, and Emmy-nominated actor It was created by The Bay showrunner Gregori J. Martin, as well as Wendy Riche (executive story editor and executive producer of The Bay), and it is produced by LANY Entertainment.yA is a coming of age young adult series that follows teens Frankie Sanders and Regan Sanders played by The D'Ambrosio Twins , as they relocate to sunny California, where they are exposed to the cruel new social atmosphere of Bay City High.They will be joined by Emmy award-winning actor and producer Kristos Andrews, who reprises his role as Pete Garrett, and Michael Copon who plays Officer Colton Kurosaki. Vivica A. Fox will also crossover as Dr. Angela Foster.Speaking of Andrews, he also serves as director of yA with Gregori J. Martin. The first season of yA is comprised of 10 episodes, which were co-written by Wendy Riche and Gregori J. Martin.Other yA actors include Dante Aleksander (Xander Castro), and such new talent as Damoni Burkhardt, Logan Garretson, Brady Gentry, Tyler C. Lofton, and Bella Martinez; moreover, they will be joined by such social media influences as Tessa Brooks, who plays the resident mean girl Evelyn, as well as Indiana Massara, who portrays a troubled teen named Lindsay.Several other noteworthy performers include Emmy winner Ian Buchanan (Twin Peaks and General Hospital), Galadriel Stineman (Until Dawn), Mark Famiglietti (Terminator 3), Jacob Young (The Bold and The Beautiful), as well as Wanda De Jesus (Sons of Anarchy) and Gilles Marini , who is playing Judge Nazar Zekarain.The first season will feature such guest stars as Kane Hodder from Friday the 13th as the school security guard Pooch, and Emmy-nominated actor Brad Maule from General Hospital as Mr. Ford, among others. More about YA, The Bay, Spinoff, Series, Emmy YA The Bay Spinoff Series Emmy