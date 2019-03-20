By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The cast and crew of "The Bay" have a major reason to celebrate. They have earned multiple nominations for the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards. The nominations were announced on March 20 on "The Talk." In the digital acting categories, Kristos Andrews has been nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" for playing Peter Garrett on The Bay, while Jade Harlow is vying for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" for her portrayal of Lianna Ramos on The Bay. Speaking of Kristos Andrews, he has won the "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" Emmy award for the last three consecutive years. In addition, Brandon Beemer is up for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Evan Blackwell on The Bay, and Sean Patrick Flanery has been nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Ty Garrett on The Bay, who is the younger brother of matriarch Sara Garrett (played by Mary Beth Evans). For more information on The Bay, check out its Read More: This journalist chatted with The Bay is an award-winning digital drama series on Amazon Prime. The hit show has been nominated in such Emmy categories as "Outstanding Digital Writing Team," "Outstanding Digital Directing Team," as well as for the coveted Emmy award for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series."In the digital acting categories, Kristos Andrews has been nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" for playing Peter Garrett on The Bay, while Jade Harlow is vying for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" for her portrayal of Lianna Ramos on The Bay.Speaking of Kristos Andrews, he has won the "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series" Emmy award for the last three consecutive years.In addition, Brandon Beemer is up for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Evan Blackwell on The Bay, and Sean Patrick Flanery has been nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Ty Garrett on The Bay, who is the younger brother of matriarch Sara Garrett (played by Mary Beth Evans).For more information on The Bay, check out its official homepage and Facebook page : This journalist chatted with Gregori J. Martin , the esteemed executive producer, writer, and director of The Bay. More about The Bay, Nominations, Daytime, Emmy, Awards The Bay Nominations Daytime Emmy Awards