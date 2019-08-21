By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The multi-Emmy award-winning digital drama series "The Bay" has announced its new spinoff series, which stars The D'Ambrosio Twins. yA is a spinoff of the 15-time Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay on Amazon Prime. It was co-written by The Bay's showrunner The spinoff is in Andrews will be reprising his role as Pete Garett from The Bay in this spinoff series. Veteran actor Lane Davies will play Captain MacKenzie Johnson, Gregori J. Martin's son Dante Aleksander will play Xander Castro, and Michael Copon will play Colton Kurosaki. Mike C. Manning (MTV’s Teen Wolf fame) will also star in this series as Caleb McKinnon. In the meantime, fans and viewers of The Bay can binge-watch the award-winning series on This new young adult series, entitled yA, will star Bianca and Chiara D’Ambrosio ( The D'Ambrosio Twins), who are known for their acting work on Nickelodeon's Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.yA is a spinoff of the 15-time Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay on Amazon Prime. It was co-written by The Bay's showrunner Gregori J. Martin and executive story editor and co-executive producer Wendy Riche (the former executive producer of General Hospital).The spinoff is in pre-production , and it will be co-directed by Martin and The Bay's lead actor, multi-Emmy winner Kristos Andrews . The principal photography will begin in September.Andrews will be reprising his role as Pete Garett from The Bay in this spinoff series. Veteran actor Lane Davies will play Captain MacKenzie Johnson, Gregori J. Martin's son Dante Aleksander will play Xander Castro, and Michael Copon will play Colton Kurosaki. Mike C. Manning (MTV’s Teen Wolf fame) will also star in this series as Caleb McKinnon.In the meantime, fans and viewers of The Bay can binge-watch the award-winning series on Amazon Prime More about The Bay, The D'Ambrosio Twins, YA, Series The Bay The D Ambrosio Twins YA Series