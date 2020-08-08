By By Markos Papadatos 12 mins ago in Entertainment The Emmy award-winning digital series, "The Bay" has resumed production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Digital Journal has the scoop. The Bay is back in production on a private 800-acre ranch, and it is adhering to strict safety guidelines and protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There is regular COVID-19 testing conducted, as well as daily temperature checks by an on-site medical professional. In this forthcoming six season of The Bay, Karrueche Tran will reprise her role as Vivian Johnson-Garrett, the wife of Pete Garrett (Kristos Andrews). They will be faced with important and socially relevant issues pertaining to Coronavirus and Black Lives Matter storylines. John Aprea has been recast in the role of former mayor Jack Madison, and Vanessa Williams, who last appeared in the second season of the series as Cleo Harris, and returns as the new mayor of Bay City, and Santa Barbara alumna Carrington Garland plays realtor Kelly Johnson. The remaining episodes of the fifth season of The Bay will be released later this summer. The show will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on September 15. Gregori J. Martin served as executive producer and head writer with Wendy Riche as executive producer and executive story editor. Additional writers this season include Anne Schoettle (The Young and the Restless on CBS), Nick Peet (Grimm on NBC) and Susan Dansby (Ambitions on OWN). The Bay is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in America, and it is distributed worldwide via GRB Studios. The show was a big winner at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, where it won for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Directing Team," "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for Jade Harlow and "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for Kristos Andrews The Bay is back in production on a private 800-acre ranch, and it is adhering to strict safety guidelines and protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There is regular COVID-19 testing conducted, as well as daily temperature checks by an on-site medical professional.In this forthcoming six season of The Bay, Karrueche Tran will reprise her role as Vivian Johnson-Garrett, the wife of Pete Garrett (Kristos Andrews). They will be faced with important and socially relevant issues pertaining to Coronavirus and Black Lives Matter storylines.John Aprea has been recast in the role of former mayor Jack Madison, and Vanessa Williams, who last appeared in the second season of the series as Cleo Harris, and returns as the new mayor of Bay City, and Santa Barbara alumna Carrington Garland plays realtor Kelly Johnson.The remaining episodes of the fifth season of The Bay will be released later this summer. The show will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on September 15.Gregori J. Martin served as executive producer and head writer with Wendy Riche as executive producer and executive story editor. Additional writers this season include Anne Schoettle (The Young and the Restless on CBS), Nick Peet (Grimm on NBC) and Susan Dansby (Ambitions on OWN).The Bay is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in America, and it is distributed worldwide via GRB Studios. More about The Bay, Digital, Series, Emmy, Gregori J Martin The Bay Digital Series Emmy Gregori J Martin