Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'The Bay' releases trailer for 'The Bay: The Beginning' episodes

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Entertainment
"The Bay" has released a trailer for "The Bay: The Beginning," which features 10 digitally remastered original episodes. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Fans and viewers will be able to relive the 19-time Emmy award-winning digital drama series, created by showrunner Gregori J. Martin, all over again from its inception. The Bay: The Beginning starts on Tuesday, January 12 on Popstar! TV at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m. EST, and it will be followed by an encore presentation at 11 p.m. EST/ 8 p.m. PST.
The latest season of The Bay (Season 6) is available for streaming on Popstar! TV by clicking here.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Emmy award-winning actor Kristos Andrews about the sixth season of The Bay.
To learn more about The Bay, check out its official website, and follow the show on Instagram and on Twitter using the hashtag #bingethebay.
Instagram

thebaytheseries)

More about The Bay, Digital, Drama, Series, Emmy
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Maura West and Marcus Coloma to host GH virtual fan event
US president has sole power to launch nuclear strike
'Post-9/11 era is over': Mob attack to haunt Biden on world stage
Most Covid-19 patients have at least one symptom 6 months on: study
UK hospitals overwhelmed as COVID cases and deaths spike
Review: Carolyn Hennesy is sensational in new episodes of 'Studio City' Special
Pelosi talks to top military chief about Trump and nuclear codes
Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha exceed one billion Spotify streams
Two high-profile participants in DC riots have been arrested
India IT giant TCS sees profits jump on pandemic demand