article image'The Bay' receives nine 2020 Indie Series Awards nominations

By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Entertainment
On January 29, it was announced that the Emmy award-winning digital drama series "The Bay" (Amazon Prime) received nine 2020 Indie Series Awards nominations.
The Bay created by Emmy winner Gregori J. Martin is vying for the coveted "Best Drama Series," "Best Supporting Actor in a Drama" for Matthew Ashford, "Best Supporting Actress in a Drama" for Celeste Fianna, "Best Guest Actor in a Drama" for both Sean Blakemore and A Martinez, "Best Ensemble in a Drama," "Best Costume Design" for Gabrielle Sciabbarrasi, as well as "Best Production Design" in the technical categories.
Brandon Beemer (Evan Blackwell) and Celeste Fianna (Tamara Garrett) in The Bay
Brandon Beemer (Evan Blackwell) and Celeste Fianna (Tamara Garrett) in "The Bay"
LANY Entertainment
In addition, the make-up team for The Bay (comprised of Ren Bray, Noreen Diani, Eric Kirker, Sosi Bournazyan, Shane Harris, Emily Isaac, Kirara Scranton, and Leyla Van Hassel) is nominated for the Indie Series Award for "Best Makeup."
The Bay is now in its fifth season on Amazon Prime, where the latest episodes are available. These new episodes of Season 5 earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
A Place Called Hollywood, which was written and directed by The Bay showrunner Gregori J. Martin also received nine 2020 Indie Series Awards nominations.
Gregori J. Martin executive producer of The Bay
Gregori J. Martin, executive producer of "The Bay"
Greg Doherty
To learn more about The Bay, check out its official website and its Facebook page.
More about The Bay, Indie Series Awards, Gregori J Martin, amazon prime
 
