The Bay
created by Emmy winner Gregori J. Martin is vying for the coveted "Best Drama Series," "Best Supporting Actor in a Drama" for Matthew Ashford, "Best Supporting Actress in a Drama" for Celeste Fianna, "Best Guest Actor in a Drama" for both Sean Blakemore and A Martinez, "Best Ensemble in a Drama," "Best Costume Design" for Gabrielle Sciabbarrasi, as well as "Best Production Design" in the technical categories.
Brandon Beemer (Evan Blackwell) and Celeste Fianna (Tamara Garrett) in "The Bay"
LANY Entertainment
In addition, the make-up team for The Bay
(comprised of Ren Bray, Noreen Diani
, Eric Kirker, Sosi Bournazyan, Shane Harris, Emily Isaac, Kirara Scranton, and Leyla Van Hassel) is nominated for the Indie Series Award for "Best Makeup."
The Bay
is now in its fifth season
on Amazon Prime, where the latest episodes are available. These new episodes of Season 5 earned a glowing review from Digital Journal
.
A Place Called Hollywood
, which was written and directed by The Bay
showrunner Gregori J. Martin
also received nine 2020 Indie Series Awards nominations.
Gregori J. Martin, executive producer of "The Bay"
Greg Doherty
To learn more about The Bay
, check out its official website
and its Facebook page
.