By By Markos Papadatos 54 mins ago in Entertainment Congratulations are in order for the hit digital drama series "The Bay." Their 2020 Daytime Emmy hardware has finally arrived. The show won four of the digital Emmy categories this year. Showrunner Gregori J. Martin expressed that these Emmy Award wins were a highlight for him in such a tragic year. "I am so humbled and grateful for these wins and I can't even put into words how appreciative I really am. Not only for me, but also for the Emmy wins of my lead actor Kristos Andrews and lead actress Jade Harlow this year," he expressed. He went on to thank their entire producing team and "impeccable army," which is made up of their "amazing cast and crew." He also remarked how grateful he was to be nominated for "Outstanding Writing Team" with his executive story editor and co-executive producer Wendy Riche. Executive producers of 'The Bay' Gregori J. Martin and Wendy Riche Michael Bezjian Thank you all so much for your nonstop love and support," Martin concluded. "And remember, amongst the darkness, there is always light at the end of the tunnel. Always follow that light." The latest episodes of The Bay are available on Instagram This year's Daytime Emmy Awards' digital categories were presented remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.