By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment The producers, writers, and cast of the hit digital drama series "The Bay" have a major reason to be proud. It earned seven 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards.

The Bay on Amazon Prime Video, created by showrunner Gregori J. Martin, is in the running for "Outstanding Digital Drama Series," and it also secured nods for "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series," "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series" and "Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama or Digital Drama Series."

In the acting realm, Kristos Andrews is nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Pete Garrett, while Mary Beth Evans and Jade Harlow are vying for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for their performances as Sara Garrett and Lianna Ramos, respectively.

"On behalf of our producing team, cast and crew, we would like to thank the @televisionacad and all of the judges of this year's @daytimeemmys," they exclaimed in a social media post. "We are truly grateful and humbled by the nominations we received. We would also like to send a special congratulations to the well-deserved nominees in all of this year's Daytime Emmy categories. Thank you @emmysnatas #TheBayFamily #BingeTheBay."

As Digital Journal reported, most recently, The Bay hosted a two-hour Zoom session with the cast members, where they helped to raise money for the American Red Cross. This special event aired exclusively on Popstar! TV.