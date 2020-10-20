The hit series was created by showrunner Gregori J. Martin, and it stars such actors
as Kristos Andrews, Mary Beth Evans, Jade Harlow, Ross Moss, Brandon Beemer, Erik Fellows, Eric Nelsen, and Mike Manning, among other talented stars.
The audience is now able to watch all 10 episodes of the fifth season of the series on Amazon Prime Video
.
Kristos Andrews and Jade Harlow
LANY Entertainment
In addition, starting on November 10, fans and viewers will be able to catch brand new episodes of Season 6 each Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST on Popstar! TV
.
To learn more about the 19-time Emmy award-winning series The Bay
, check out the official website
and follow the show on Instagram
.