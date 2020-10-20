Email
article image'The Bay' digital series to air new Season 6 episodes in November

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Fans and viewers of the multi-Emmy award-winning digital drama series "The Bay" are in for a treat. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The hit series was created by showrunner Gregori J. Martin, and it stars such actors as Kristos Andrews, Mary Beth Evans, Jade Harlow, Ross Moss, Brandon Beemer, Erik Fellows, Eric Nelsen, and Mike Manning, among other talented stars.
The audience is now able to watch all 10 episodes of the fifth season of the series on Amazon Prime Video.
Kristos Andrews and Jade Harlow
Kristos Andrews and Jade Harlow
LANY Entertainment
In addition, starting on November 10, fans and viewers will be able to catch brand new episodes of Season 6 each Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST on Popstar! TV.
To learn more about the 19-time Emmy award-winning series The Bay, check out the official website and follow the show on Instagram.
