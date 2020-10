Kristos Andrews and Jade Harlow LANY Entertainment

ICYMI: You can BingeTheBay now on PrimeVideo! Watch all 10 episodes of season 5 on Amazon! And starting Nov 10th, you can catch all “ALL NEW” episodes of season 6 every TUESDAY at 3pm ET/12pm PT only on POPSTAR! TV TheBaytheSeries) October 20, 2020

The hit series was created by showrunner Gregori J. Martin, and it stars such actors as Kristos Andrews, Mary Beth Evans, Jade Harlow, Ross Moss, Brandon Beemer, Erik Fellows, Eric Nelsen, and Mike Manning, among other talented stars.The audience is now able to watch all 10 episodes of the fifth season of the series on Amazon Prime Video In addition, starting on November 10, fans and viewers will be able to catch brand new episodes of Season 6 each Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST on Popstar! TV To learn more about the 19-time Emmy award-winning series The Bay, check out the official website and follow the show on Instagram