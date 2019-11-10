Email
article image'The Bay' digital drama series available in Australia on 10 Play

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The multi-Emmy award-winning digital drama series "The Bay" is now available in Australia on 10 Play. Fans and viewers Down Under are in for a treat.
Gregori J. Martin serves as director, writer and executive producer of The Bay; moreover, Wendy Riche is an executive producer and executive story editor of the show.
The talented cast of actors includes Mary Beth Evans (matriarch Sara Garret), Kristos Andrews (Pete Garrett), Matthew Ashford (Steve Jensen), Ronn Moss (John Blackwell), Brandon Beemer (Evan Blackwell), Erik Fellows (Damian Blackwell), Jade Harlow (Lianna Ramos), Eric Nelsen (Daniel Garrett), Tristan Rogers (Commissioner Lex Martin) and Jacklyn Zeman (Sofia Madison) among others.
Australian audiences can check out The Bay on 10 Play by clicking here.
Showrunner Gregori J. Martin is also working on the spinoff series, yA, starring The D'Ambrosio Twins.
For more information on the hit digital drama series The Bay, check out its official website and follow the show on Twitter and on Instagram.
