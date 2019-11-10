'The Bay' digital drama series available in Australia on 10 Play

Gregori J. Martin
serves as director, writer and executive producer of The Bay
; moreover, Wendy Riche
is an executive producer and executive story editor of the show.
The talented cast of actors includes Mary Beth Evans (matriarch Sara Garret), Kristos Andrews
(Pete Garrett), Matthew Ashford (Steve Jensen), Ronn Moss (John Blackwell), Brandon Beemer (Evan Blackwell), Erik Fellows (Damian Blackwell), Jade Harlow (Lianna Ramos), Eric Nelsen (Daniel Garrett), Tristan Rogers (Commissioner Lex Martin) and Jacklyn Zeman (Sofia Madison) among others.
Australian audiences can check out The Bay
on 10 Play by clicking here
.
Showrunner Gregori J. Martin
is also working on the spinoff series, yA
, starring The D'Ambrosio Twins
.
For more information on the hit digital drama series The Bay
, check out its official website
and follow the show on Twitter
and on Instagram
.