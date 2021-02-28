He plays the role of district attorney Evan Blackwell on the hit digital drama, who is the son of John Blackwell (played by Ronn Moss) and brother of Damian Blackwell (Erik Fellows). Beemer won a Daytime Emmy Award for his work as a producer on The Bay
(created by Gregori J. Martin) last year.
Brandon Beemer and Erik Fellows in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
Beemer is also well known for his portrayal of Shawn-Douglas Brady on the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives
on NBC.
Both of his on-screen fathers, actors Peter Reckell (Days of Our Lives
) and Ronn Moss (The Bay
) praised Beemer for his talent. "Brandon was literally like my son, not only on set but off the set. You don't get that personality much with younger actors. Brandon was so great. He asked questions and his ego didn't get in the way at all. That doesn't happen much with actors," Peter Reckell told Digital Journal.
"Working with Brandon is really nice. I like him, he has a different approach to what he does," Ronn Moss added.
Brandon Beemer
Bjoern Kommerell
Beemer was also complemented by master photographer Bjoern Kommerell
, who has consistently photographed Beemer on multiple occasions over several decades. "Brandon is so awesome to work with," Kommerell exclaimed.
Actor Brandon Beemer
Bjoern Kommerell
Season 6 of The Bay
is available for streaming on Popstar! TV by clicking here
.
Emmy-nominated actor Brandon Beemer
Bjoern Kommerell
