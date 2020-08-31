Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment "The Bachelorette" star Josh Seiter chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about life in quarantine, being a social media influencer in the digital age, and he opened up about dating Yolanda Leak of "90 Day Fiancé." In his personal life, he revealed that he is dating Yolanda Leak of the reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé. "I am extremely blessed to have Yolanda in my life. She is such a kind, intelligent, beautiful soul and she makes each day on this earth so much better. I'm excited to fly back to see her at the end of the month. The amazing thing is there is a 20 year age difference between us, but it doesn't even enter either of our minds. Our connection is that strong. I simply see her soul, not her age," he remarked. On his plans for the future, Seiter shared, "My plans for the future are to continue investing and engaging with my followers on social media in a meaningful way. Specifically in the field of mental health awareness." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed "Changes." For young and aspiring influencers on social media, Seiter's advice is simple: "find something you love and find a niche market market for it and persist, persist, persist." "It took me seven years to build up my following to where it is today. And it was worth every penny," he explained. On his definition of the word success, Seiter responded, "Success to me means doing something you love and making a decent living from it. The pride I have in my brand and the money I make from it can't be quantified. I feel truly blessed." To learn more about Josh Seiter, follow him on Josh Seiter, alum of 'The Bachelorette' Jason McCoy Photography "Quarantine has been great to me," he admitted. "I began investing the money I made off social media when the market bottomed out in March, and I was able to profit off the economic downturn. I now spend most of my time investing in the market and trading."In his personal life, he revealed that he is dating Yolanda Leak of the reality TV series 90 Day Fiancé. "I am extremely blessed to have Yolanda in my life. She is such a kind, intelligent, beautiful soul and she makes each day on this earth so much better. I'm excited to fly back to see her at the end of the month. The amazing thing is there is a 20 year age difference between us, but it doesn't even enter either of our minds. Our connection is that strong. I simply see her soul, not her age," he remarked.On his plans for the future, Seiter shared, "My plans for the future are to continue investing and engaging with my followers on social media in a meaningful way. Specifically in the field of mental health awareness."Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed "Changes."For young and aspiring influencers on social media, Seiter's advice is simple: "find something you love and find a niche market market for it and persist, persist, persist." "It took me seven years to build up my following to where it is today. And it was worth every penny," he explained.On his definition of the word success, Seiter responded, "Success to me means doing something you love and making a decent living from it. The pride I have in my brand and the money I make from it can't be quantified. I feel truly blessed."To learn more about Josh Seiter, follow him on Instagram More about josh seiter, the bachelorette, Yolanda Leak, 90 Day Fianc josh seiter the bachelorette Yolanda Leak 90 Day Fianc