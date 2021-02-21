Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'The Bachelorette' alum Josh Seiter is dating Lizzie Kommes

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
"The Bachelorette" alum Josh Seiter revealed that he is dating Lizzie Kommes of "Love After Lockup." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Seiter, who recently broke up with Yolanda Leak of 90 Day Fiance, announced that he is dating reality star Lizzie Kommes.
The couple made their relationship status official via a post on social media. "I just wanted to say it's official that I am an amazing relationship with this guy @josh_seiter_official he makes me laugh he's totally adorable," she said in her post, prior to adding that she is happy again and that he makes her smile.
The feelings that he has towards her are mutual, and he describes Kommes as his "queen."
To learn more about Josh Seiter, follow him on Instagram.
More about josh seiter, Lizzie Kommes, the bachelorette
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
UK fintechs seek 'cure for Brexit' in Lithuania
Plastic waste on course to reach 1.34 billion tons by 2030 Special
Review: Tyler Perry's 'The Oval' is back with edgy second season on BET Special
Biden's attorney general pick vows to prosecute Capitol attackers
Property: a blessing and a burden for the Vatican
World Jewish Congress hails Pope's visit to Holocaust survivor
Ebola death toll hits 4 in DR Congo as people 'resist' measures
Review: Olympian Scott Hamilton spotlighted in 'The Donna Drake Show' Special
United flight suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city
Russia detects first case of H5N8 avian flu in humans