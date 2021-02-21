Seiter, who recently broke up with Yolanda Leak
of 90 Day Fiance
, announced that he is dating reality star Lizzie Kommes
.
The couple made their relationship status official via a post on social media. "I just wanted to say it's official that I am an amazing relationship with this guy @josh_seiter_official he makes me laugh he's totally adorable," she said in her post
, prior to adding that she is happy again and that he makes her smile.
The feelings that he has towards her are mutual, and he describes Kommes as his "queen."
