Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning actor Terrence Terrell (digital series "Giants" on YouTube) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his latest projects, his 2019 Emmy win, and being an actor and creator in the digital age. "Having Sean Samuels with me up on stage was great since it really was a collaborative effort. It was really emotional," he said. "The Emmy statue is here in my living room, and it's a great reminder." He acknowledged that his children's book Blacky "came out of depression." "Even when I was booking roles, I was waiting for somebody to knock on my door and say that they made a mistake with casting. I had depression for a good year. I kept telling everybody that I was quarantined three years before this. I realized that a lot of the issues that I had were coming from my childhood: being scared and being embarrassed and being made fun of because of my skin color. Blacky is about a little boy who is dealing with issues of self-esteem and then he realizes how much he loves his melanin," he said. "I am now writing my fourth book, which goes into production tomorrow," he added. "In the next few weeks, on June 22, I will be starting a Kickstarter campaign to create a five-minute animation short film based on one of the books. I am very excited." For more information on Terrence Terrell's children's books, Terrell complimented last year's Emmy winner for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" Erin Cherry from After Forever for being an "amazing woman." "She is so authentic and beautiful. She is amazing," she said. On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's very interesting. These days, the digital format is very powerful and a lot of the projects are winning Oscars and Emmy Awards. You can watch shows on laptops or on your phones. It is very exciting." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "read." "Don't wait for a 'yes.' Keep going," he said. "Don't wait for anybody to give you permission to dream." Terrell also had nothing but the greatest remarks about this year's Emmy "Outstanding Supporting Actor" nominee On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Limitless." He also opened up about life during quarantine. "Quarantine has been a time to revaluate a couple of things, check in with myself, sharpen a few corners, and still create. I was never really able to rest up until now. I am grateful to finally enjoy the hard work that I have been putting in all this time," he said. Terrell noted that he used to run track and that legendary runner Florence Griffith Joyner was his coach. "My favorite event was the 800 meter race because it's two laps around. You need to control your breathing and when to turn on. You need to pace yourself to stay in the crowd and then pull off and win in the end. The 800 meter race is like playing chess. Track and field is both physical and mental. It is a great sport to discipline your kids," he said. He defined the word success as "going to sleep happy doing what you love and knowing that you are making a difference in the world." For his fans and supporters, Terrell expressed his appreciation. "Thank you, the best is yet to come. It has been a wild ride but we still have a couple more big turns to do. Look out for June 22, it is going to be an amazing, collaborative effort to bring this new work to the world and I am really looking forward to sharing it with the world," he said. To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Terrence Terrell, follow him on In 2019, he won the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for his acting work as Kwasi Asamoah in Giants , created by showrunner James Bland. "That felt like an out of body experience. It was really great. To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Terrence Terrell, follow him on Instagram and Twitter