Actor Tanner Stine chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his career in the entertainment business and being an actor in the digital age. Regarding his daily motivations, Stine said, "I am motivated by other actors. I'm watching a show called I Am the Night with Chris Pine, who is one of my favorite actors, so seeing other people do cool things or talk about acting in an interesting way is inspiring." Speaking of Chris Pine, he listed him and Shia LaBeouf as his dream acting partners. "The list is large but those are two that stick out to me," he admitted. Working in the film Run the Race was the "most fun" that he ever had on a set. "I got really close with the director, Chris Dowling, as well as Evan Hofer, the actor who played my brother, and Kelsey Reinhardt and Francis Fisher, we all got really tight," he said. "Chris created an environment that felt free and comfortable. I got to go to Alabama for a couple of months." He enjoyed being a part of the series Impulse, which was created by Jeffrey Lieber. "Impulse was good," he said. "The writing on that show was impeccable, especially for a platform such as YouTube. There were a lot of great actors and great people working on it." Tanner Stine Brad Everett Young His plans for the future are to keep riding it out in Los Angeles. "Things have been slow during the quarantine," he said. "I have great management and great people around me, so I am waiting for the next cool opportunity." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's definitely convenient in the sense that there are more avenues and ways to get jobs and it's much easier to make connections. On the flip side of that, the competition is broadened for actors, models, and social media influencers. The landscape is definitely changing, that's for sure." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "The hardest thing is buckling down and committing. I was very fortunate with the way things worked out for me when I moved down to Los Angeles." Stine had nothing but the kindest remarks about world-class photographer Brad Everett Young and his Dream Loud campaign. "Brad's Dream Loud campaign is cool. I didn't know what I was getting myself into," he said. "It was a fun deal for sure, and it's for an important cause." Stine shared that it was an "awesome" experience to be a part of the hit digital series Zac & Mia. "It is cool when you get to be a part of something that is well-written and well-managed," he said. "That series had good people involved, it sent the right messages, and it's for a good cause that's bigger than just a show. Everyone was awesome on it. We got a good couple of seasons out of it." On the title of the current chapter of his life, Stine responded, "Quiet Reflection." He defined the word success as "peace with yourself and the world around you." 