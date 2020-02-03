According to Variety
, aside from Braun, that cast of Kombucha Cure
will consist of Jennifer Bassey, Denise Boutte, Robert Craighead, Ali Zahiri, Lance Paul, Yorke G. Fryer, Angie Kim, Jayson Bernard, and Jasper Cole. Cecilia Choi will serve as director in her feature directorial debut.
The comedy is being filmed in Los Angeles through February. In this comedy, Braun and Boutte are playing corporate enemy executives at a health insurance company that are sent to a small town to investigate what the company sees as the unusual and expensive longevity of some of their clients with cancer.
In November of 2019, Braun
exited the role of Dr. Kim Nero on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital
. She previously played the role of Carly Corinthos on the show from 2001 until 2005.
This past fall, Braun
starred in a play, Death With Dignity…Comes In A Milkshake
, that was directed by Ronnie Marmo.
