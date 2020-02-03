Email
article imageTamara Braun to star in new motion picture comedy 'Kombucha Cure'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actress Tamara Braun (known for her work in "General Hospital" and "Days of Our Lives") will be starring in the new comedy "Kombucha Cure."
According to Variety, aside from Braun, that cast of Kombucha Cure will consist of Jennifer Bassey, Denise Boutte, Robert Craighead, Ali Zahiri, Lance Paul, Yorke G. Fryer, Angie Kim, Jayson Bernard, and Jasper Cole. Cecilia Choi will serve as director in her feature directorial debut.
The comedy is being filmed in Los Angeles through February. In this comedy, Braun and Boutte are playing corporate enemy executives at a health insurance company that are sent to a small town to investigate what the company sees as the unusual and expensive longevity of some of their clients with cancer.
In November of 2019, Braun exited the role of Dr. Kim Nero on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital. She previously played the role of Carly Corinthos on the show from 2001 until 2005.
This past fall, Braun starred in a play, Death With Dignity…Comes In A Milkshake, that was directed by Ronnie Marmo.
For more information on actress Tamara Braun, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.
