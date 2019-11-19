Tamara Braun exits 'General Hospital' as Dr. Kim Nero

"Thank you to all you wonderful people for your love and support. #GH #goodbye #love #support #fans #gratitude #smile #bekind," she expressed in a post on her Instagram page
.
Recently, Braun
starred in the play Death With Dignity…Comes In A Milkshake
, which was written by Sam Henry Kass, and directed by Ronnie Marmo. The play wrapped up on November 16.
This past September, as Digital Journal reported
, Braun participated in the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation benefit in Philadelphia, along with some of her fellow General Hospital
actors (William deVry, Donnell Turner, Eden McCoy, and Wes Ramsey).
Braun previously played the role of Carly Corinthos on General Hospital
from 2001 until 2005.
