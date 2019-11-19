Tamara Braun exits 'General Hospital' as Dr. Kim Nero

Email
article imageTamara Braun exits 'General Hospital' as Dr. Kim Nero

Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actress Tamara Braun has exited the role of Dr. Kim Nero on the hit ABC soap opera "General Hospital."
"Thank you to all you wonderful people for your love and support. #GH #goodbye #love #support #fans #gratitude #smile #bekind," she expressed in a post on her Instagram page.
Recently, Braun starred in the play Death With Dignity…Comes In A Milkshake, which was written by Sam Henry Kass, and directed by Ronnie Marmo. The play wrapped up on November 16.
This past September, as Digital Journal reported, Braun participated in the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation benefit in Philadelphia, along with some of her fellow General Hospital actors (William deVry, Donnell Turner, Eden McCoy, and Wes Ramsey).
Braun previously played the role of Carly Corinthos on General Hospital from 2001 until 2005.
To learn more about actress Tamara Braun, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Emmy winner Tamara Braun back in April of 2019.
