TV personality Sutton Stracke chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her experience "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" on Bravo, and her latest endeavors. She opened up about her own boutique, Sutton, in West Hollywood. "Sutton is a small boutique that feels more like a home than a store, we carry unique brands from local and international designers. We have a rotating art collection that brings the store to life. I look for treasures from my travels and transform them into a modern take on how to bring beautiful decor to your home. This includes furniture, objets d'arts, vintage sterling silver, and china. It is more of a destination than a store," she said. Stracke ranked as one of the Top 100 party planners in the nation. "I love parties. What is the most fun is head to toe, from coming up with the concept, choosing all party decor, and working on table seating. The best party host makes all the guests feel welcome and shows them the best time," she said. On her daily motivations, Stracke said, "My children give me daily motivation. As a mother, I believe in teaching by example. Though sometimes difficult, I believe it truly shows your children how to be the best you that you can be." For people that want to get on a show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she said, "Anyone that wants to pursue the reality show world needs to be extremely thick-skinned - I'm still growing mine, and the adage of just be yourself is the only way to go." Regarding her plans for 2020 and beyond, she said, "Besides taking my oldest child to college, I have so many goals that I still want to achieve. Currently, I am studying for the LSAT, my writing partner and I are finessing our movie script and hope to shop it around to producers, and I would love to build a beautiful book on lifestyle, parties, and fashion. As the mother of three teenagers, I am ready to keep creating a new and ever-evolving life for myself." When asked about her definition of the word success, Stracke responded, "Success to me means that you live your best life every day. Whether it is being the best mother you can be, the best wife, the best businesswoman, the best friend that you can be. It’s not about awards or accolades, it’s about being true to yourself and attempting to achieve your goals, no matter how big or small." Stracke remarked about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, "There is not one lady that wants to see anyone fail or not succeed. We are truly there for one another, even we may disagree at times. And lord knows, you can't make this stuff up. It's all for real." "Something that has been very moving and touching for me is using my small platform to help bring hope to everyone in quarantine. To remember that we can still enjoy our lives through adversity. And one that I have been able to do that with my children is amazing," she concluded.