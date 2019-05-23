Email
article imageSusan Lucci makes TV history 20 years ago: wins coveted Emmy

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Daytime queen Susan Lucci (Erica Kane on "All My Children") made television history 20 years ago, where she won her coveted, long-overdue Emmy Award.
Actor Shemar Moore presented the "Outstanding Lead Actress" Daytime Emmy category, and when he said the now famous words "the streak is over," everybody knew that Lucci finally got her due. It was met with a tremendous response from the audience. Lucci's poignant and gracious acceptance speech from May 21, 1999, may be seen below.
The Emmy reel that Lucci submitted, at the time, included scenes from the following All My Children episode, which dealt with Bianca's anorexia intervention.
In mid-March of 2019, Lucci chatted with Digital Journal about her recent health care, as well as her future plans, the digital transformation of the entertainment business and she shared her advice for young and aspiring actors.
An acclaimed actress, Lucci told Digital Journal that she is in the process of doing a new series of films with Hallmark, where she will be starring in and simultaneously serving as executive producer. They are in the pre-production phase.
This marks her inaugural time serving as executive producer, and she acknowledged that she is "having the best time" since it affords her the privilege to be involved from the very beginning of the creative process.
For more information on Emmy award-winning actress Susan Lucci, check out her official homepage and her Facebook page.
