Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Entertainment "Superman" actor Dean Cain chatted with Digital Journal about the new sci-fi film "2050," which deals with sexbots. He stars in "2050" as Maxwell. Cain also spoke about the digital transformation of the entertainment business. The actor noted that the movie deals with sexbots, which are happening around the world. "With all this artificial intelligence and technology, people are increasingly turning towards strange things. Somebody married a hologram last year, and somebody married a ghost last year. I promise you somebody in 2019 is going to marry a sexbot," he said, with a laugh. For his role as Maxwell in 2050, Cain was the recipient of the 2018 Actors Awards in Los Angeles for "Best Supporting Actor"; moreover, it was named "Best Ensemble" at the Festigious International Film Festival. "I got a couple of those awards. I was very happy and very surprised," he said. "You never know how that's going to go when you step on the set and do your job. It is really nice to get accolades and it is great for the film. Hopefully, it will bring more eyeballs to the picture." Cain is known for his portrayal of Clark Kent (also known as "Superman") in the hit television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. He also hosted the series Ripley's Believe It or Not. When asked how he handled being dialogue-heavy in his acting career, Cain said, "If dialogue is well-written, it is easy to say. Otherwise, you have to keep memorizing a scene, know what's going on and it should come to you. That's part of your job being an actor: knowing your scene and knowing your dialogue. Fortunately, for me, it wasn't that difficult to do. It's a gift that I have." Looking back over the last two decades, Cain acknowledged that he sees a "really good father." He revealed that his plans for the future are quite busy. "During the last 19 years, the main focus of my life was raising my son as a single father," he said. "It has been a balance between working and being a father. My son heads off to college this year." Regarding the key to longevity in acting, Cain said, "I don't do drugs, and I drink very little. I am always on time, and I am always prepared. I am a hard worker, and those things are very important for the longevity of actors. Be a professional, be on time and be courteous and respectful to everybody." For aspiring actors, his advice is as follows: "First, you really need to want to do it because you are going to be told 'no' thousands of times. Leave your ego and self-criticism at the door. You need to have thick skin. Persistence is the key to anything. You never know when that break will come." Digital transformation of the entertainment business On the impact of technology on the entertainment industry, Cain said, "It is a really exciting time to be an actor, director, filmmaker or producer. There are so many outlets and the rules are constantly changing. When I first started in this business, you could either be a television actor or a film actor. That's it. Now, it is just wide open and anything can happen. You can shoot something on your phone and it can go viral. I think technology creates tons and tons of new opportunities." Cain noted that he still uses hard copies of scripts to learn his lines since he prefers to have something tangible in his hands. "Even when I get a full script, all my notes are in the script. It is a great way to double check myself," he said. "Technology has been very helpful." On his dream collaboration partners in acting, he said, "I have been lucky enough to work with Denzel Washington, and I think he's the best actor out there." "I would love to play Gal Gadot's lover for the rest of my life," he said, with a laugh. "Gal Gadot is great and she's wonderful as Wonder Woman. My dream role is the next role that I play. I feel that my career is in its infancy." Cain stays connected with his fans via Comic Cons and social media. "I am much more connected with the fans now than I ever was," he admitted. He shared that he enjoys hearing stories from his fans at Comic Cons about the positive impact that his "Superman" character had on their lives and their families. The "Superman" actor defined the word success as "happiness and making the lives of others better." For his fans, he concluded about the new sci-fi film 2050, "Go see it, and then ask yourself the following questions: if you could customize your lover, what traits would you look for?" To learn more about acclaimed actor Dean Cain and his latest endeavors, follow him on 2050 was directed by Princeton Holt and written by Brian Ackley. I feel that my career is in its infancy."Cain stays connected with his fans via Comic Cons and social media. "I am much more connected with the fans now than I ever was," he admitted. He shared that he enjoys hearing stories from his fans at Comic Cons about the positive impact that his "Superman" character had on their lives and their families.The "Superman" actor defined the word success as "happiness and making the lives of others better."For his fans, he concluded about the new sci-fi film 2050, "Go see it, and then ask yourself the following questions: if you could customize your lover, what traits would you look for?"To learn more about acclaimed actor Dean Cain and his latest endeavors, follow him on Twitter