The Indie Series Awards
honors the most creative and progressive talent in independent web series.
Studio City
is in the running for the coveted "Best Drama Series" Award, "Best Directing for a Drama" for Timothy Woodward, Jr., "Best Writing for a Drama" for Michele Kanan and Lauren de Normandie, "Best Lead Actor in a Drama" for Sean Kanan, "Best Lead Actress in a Drama" for Sarah Joy Brown, "Best Supporting Actor in a Drama" for Tristan Rogers, "Best Supporting Actress in a Drama" for Patrika Darbo and Carolyn Hennesy, "Best Guest Actor in a Drama" for Scott Turner Schofield, "Best Ensemble in a Drama," "Best Cinematography" for Pablo Diez, and "Best Editing" for Wayne J. Liu.
Digital Journal
reviewing Studio City
favorably, describing it as "captivating." The digital drama series is available on Amazon Prime by clicking here
.
To learn more about Studio City
, visit its official website
.
