article image'Studio City' scores 12 Indie Series Awards nominations

By Markos Papadatos     58 mins ago in Entertainment
"Studio City," created by Sean Kanan, has a major reason to be proud. This digital drama series on Amazon Prime earned 12 Indie Series Awards nominations.
The Indie Series Awards honors the most creative and progressive talent in independent web series.
Studio City is in the running for the coveted "Best Drama Series" Award, "Best Directing for a Drama" for Timothy Woodward, Jr., "Best Writing for a Drama" for Michele Kanan and Lauren de Normandie, "Best Lead Actor in a Drama" for Sean Kanan, "Best Lead Actress in a Drama" for Sarah Joy Brown, "Best Supporting Actor in a Drama" for Tristan Rogers, "Best Supporting Actress in a Drama" for Patrika Darbo and Carolyn Hennesy, "Best Guest Actor in a Drama" for Scott Turner Schofield, "Best Ensemble in a Drama," "Best Cinematography" for Pablo Diez, and "Best Editing" for Wayne J. Liu.
Digital Journal reviewing Studio City favorably, describing it as "captivating." The digital drama series is available on Amazon Prime by clicking here.
To learn more about Studio City, visit its official website.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with creator and lead actor Sean Kanan and actor Philip Bruenn about Studio City.
