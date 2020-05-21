Email
article image'Studio City' earns eight 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Congratulations are in order to the writers, producers, director, and cast of the hit digital drama series "Studio City" on Amazon Prime.
The hit series Studio City earned eight 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations, including a nod in the coveted "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" category. Sean Kanan, who created the series, is up for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for portraying Sam Stevens, while Patrika Darbo and Carolyn Hennesy both scored nods for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for their performances as Violet and Gloria respectively.
Soap vet Tristan Rogers is also nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Doc. This marks his first Emmy nomination in his respected acting career.
Scott Turner Schofield is nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series," while Timothy Woodward Jr. received an Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series."
In addition, Michele Kanan and Lauren De Normandie are up for an Emmy in the "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series" category.
Studio City is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.
