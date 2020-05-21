'Studio City' earns eight 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations

The hit series Studio City
earned eight 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations, including a nod in the coveted "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" category. Sean Kanan
, who created the series, is up for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for portraying Sam Stevens, while Patrika Darbo
and Carolyn Hennesy both scored nods for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for their performances as Violet and Gloria respectively.
Soap vet Tristan Rogers
is also nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Doc. This marks his first Emmy nomination in his respected acting career.
Scott Turner Schofield is nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series," while Timothy Woodward Jr.
received an Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series."
In addition, Michele Kanan
and Lauren De Normandie are up for an Emmy in the "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series" category.
Studio City
is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here
.