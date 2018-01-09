By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Entertainment On January 7, streaming services dominated the 75th annual Golden Globe awards, thus becoming the unremarkable new normal. In addition, leading actresses Rachel Brosnahan and Elisabeth Moss won Golden Globe for their lead performances in these shows, and Azis Ansari became the first Asian-American to win "Best Actor in a Musical of Comedy" in a TV series for his acting work on Master of None on Netflix. As a result, streaming services won five out of their 11 possible television categories. Most impressive about these tech companies is that they only started making original programs a few years ago. These streaming services have become the new Hollywood status quo. Netflix did not prove itself until February of 2013, when it released the first season of House of Cards on its streaming service. Thanks to its commercial success, House of Cards made history winning three Emmy awards, including the award for "Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series." Within three years of the House of Card Emmy wins, streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu have blossomed, became the new normal. In doing so, television shows such as Transparent, The Handmaid's Tale, Black Mirror, and Master of None have all earned won Emmy and Golden Globe awards, as the quality and variety of the content of streaming services has increased. Based on these statistics, it looks extremely promising for streaming services in the future, when it comes to consumers, as well as critical reception in major award shows. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon was awarded the coveted honor for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy and The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu won the Golden Globe for "Best Drama Series." This marked the first time in history that streaming services won both of these elite television categories.In addition, leading actresses Rachel Brosnahan and Elisabeth Moss won Golden Globe for their lead performances in these shows, and Azis Ansari became the first Asian-American to win "Best Actor in a Musical of Comedy" in a TV series for his acting work on Master of None on Netflix.As a result, streaming services won five out of their 11 possible television categories. Most impressive about these tech companies is that they only started making original programs a few years ago. These streaming services have become the new Hollywood status quo.Netflix did not prove itself until February of 2013, when it released the first season of House of Cards on its streaming service. Thanks to its commercial success, House of Cards made history winning three Emmy awards, including the award for "Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series."Within three years of the House of Card Emmy wins, streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu have blossomed, became the new normal. In doing so, television shows such as Transparent, The Handmaid's Tale, Black Mirror, and Master of None have all earned won Emmy and Golden Globe awards, as the quality and variety of the content of streaming services has increased.Based on these statistics, it looks extremely promising for streaming services in the future, when it comes to consumers, as well as critical reception in major award shows. More about streaming services, Amazon, Netflix, Hulu streaming services Amazon Netflix Hulu