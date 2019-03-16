Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageStone Cold and The Jackal to return to Rockwells in New York

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Pelham - On May 31, Emmy winner Steve Burton and Emmy-nominated actor Bradford Anderson will be bringing their "Stone Cold and The Jackal" show to Rockwells in Pelham, New York.
Burton is known for his role as Jason Morgan on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital, and Anderson is known for his portrayal of computer hacker Damian Spinelli on the soap opera.
This upcoming event will be a 90-minute performance of music, comedy, as well as a question and answer session from the fans about their experiences in daytime television and their acting careers. It will be followed by a VIP photo opportunity with Burton and Anderson. For more information on this event at Rockwells, click here.
Last summer, their show at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, garnered a rave review from Digital Journal.
To learn more about the tour dates for the Stone Cold and The Jackal, check out their official website.
Read More: Emmy winner Steve Burton chatted with Digital Journal in May of 2018.
More about Stone cold, The Jackal, Steve Burton, jason morgan, spinelli
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
White nationalist movement spreads, pushing lone-wolf attacks
Paris luxury stores looted, burned in 'yellow vest' riots
US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals bars Keystone XL pipeline work
Venezuela's hidden damage: mental stress as desperation grows
Venezuela's Guaido starts domestic tour to stir support
Anti-racist map seeks to expose Athens' 'topography of violence'
Syria force locked in battle with IS jihadists in holdout village
Review: Olivia Newton-John inspirational on 'Don't Stop Believin'' memoir Special
Review: The Cover Girl Band rocks Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall Special
Cyclone Idai kills at least 31 as it hits eastern Zimbabwe