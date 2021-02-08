Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Steve Richard Harris chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring in the Lifetime film "Killer Advice." He also recalled his time on "One Life to Live" and spoke about his book "The Inspired Author." Harris complimented Watson and "It's a standout film as far as Lifetime goes. It is consistent from beginning to end. It's a great story with great acting. Jared Cohn always raises the level of production on everything he works on. He is one of my favorite directors. He is a real actor's director. He is a machine when it comes to getting things done," he added. Killer Advice is available to watch on On being an actor in the digital age, he acknowledged that it can be frustrating at times. "Sometimes, you do work that airs on channels that you don't even have," he said. "There seem to be so many more opportunities for actors with so many more venues these days." For Harris, being in One Life to Live, where he played the role of Seth Anderson, was a "great experience." "I was fortunate enough to be on the show when we received an Emmy and I got to stand on the stage at Madison Square Garden with the cast and the crew. We won for 'Outstanding Drama Series' and that was pretty amazing," he said. He is in Los Angeles, where he has a studio called Harris shared that he is also the author of the book, The Inspired Author. It is available on In addition, he had kind words about master photographer Steve Richard Harris Bjoern Kommerell He plays Nick, the husband of Beth ( Kate Watson ), the female lead in Killer Advice (directed by Jared Cohn) who suffered a traumatic attack. "It was great to play Nick. It was tough because you want to be there for your wife but she is pushing you away, and then you find out that she might potentially have something to do with all of the mischiefs so that was a little concerning. When your wife pushes you away, it leaves you in a confused state," he said.Harris complimented Watson and Meredith Thomas (who played Marsha the therapist) for being "wonderful" and "giving" actresses. "They were both awesome and very focused," he admitted."It's a standout film as far as Lifetime goes. It is consistent from beginning to end. It's a great story with great acting. Jared Cohn always raises the level of production on everything he works on. He is one of my favorite directors. He is a real actor's director. He is a machine when it comes to getting things done," he added.Killer Advice is available to watch on Lifetime . It earned a favorable reivew from Digital Journal On being an actor in the digital age, he acknowledged that it can be frustrating at times. "Sometimes, you do work that airs on channels that you don't even have," he said. "There seem to be so many more opportunities for actors with so many more venues these days."For Harris, being in One Life to Live, where he played the role of Seth Anderson, was a "great experience." "I was fortunate enough to be on the show when we received an Emmy and I got to stand on the stage at Madison Square Garden with the cast and the crew. We won for 'Outstanding Drama Series' and that was pretty amazing," he said.He is in Los Angeles, where he has a studio called Self Tape Service . He coaches and tapes actors for their auditions.Harris shared that he is also the author of the book, The Inspired Author. It is available on Amazon . "It's a little book I wrote about my life and my journey as an actor," he said.In addition, he had kind words about master photographer Bjoern Kommerell . "Bjoern is amazing," he exclaimed. "He makes you feel like you are in a movie. He is incredible, I enjoy working with him." More about Steve Richard Harris, killer advice, Film, Lifetime, one life to live Steve Richard Harris killer advice Film Lifetime one life to live