On Saturday, December 8, Burton will be returning to Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island for a solo engagement as part of an intimate holiday gathering. The veteran actor will entertain fans with a question and answer session, in addition to behind-the-scenes stories and photo opportunities.
On that same night, he will be hosting an intimate private dinner in Astoria from 7 to 10 p.m. On December 9, Burton will be taking a trip to the neighboring state of New Jersey at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club
in Point Plesant Beach.
This past August, Burton brought his "Stone Cold and The Jackal
" show at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, where he performed with fellow Emmy-nominated actor Bradford Anderson
, for a great turnout.
For more information on Steve Burton's upcoming events in December, check out the official Coastal Entertainment website
.
