Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSteve Burton to return to New York for solo events this December

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     12 hours ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actor Steve Burton (Jason Morgan on "General Hospital") will be making appearances in New York this December.
On Saturday, December 8, Burton will be returning to Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island for a solo engagement as part of an intimate holiday gathering. The veteran actor will entertain fans with a question and answer session, in addition to behind-the-scenes stories and photo opportunities.
On that same night, he will be hosting an intimate private dinner in Astoria from 7 to 10 p.m. On December 9, Burton will be taking a trip to the neighboring state of New Jersey at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Plesant Beach.
This past August, Burton brought his "Stone Cold and The Jackal" show at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, where he performed with fellow Emmy-nominated actor Bradford Anderson, for a great turnout.
For more information on Steve Burton's upcoming events in December, check out the official Coastal Entertainment website.
Read More: Emmy winner Steve Burton chatted with Digital Journal this past May.
More about Steve Burton, General hospital, jason morgan, governor's, Levittown
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Chile denies a glacier spat has chilled ties to Argentina
Thousands of Central American migrants stranded on Mexican border
Germany urges global minimum tax for digital giants
Iran using 'ghost ships' to get around Trump's oil sanctions
Angola says 380,000 illegal migrants exit in weeks
Review: Watch Andrea Bocelli and son Matteo cover Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' Special
Tesla moves ahead with building factory in Shanghai, China
Trump says US will pull out of nuclear deal with Russia
Op-Ed: Trump dives headfirst into California’s water policy on Friday
Icelandair jet in Canada emergency landing as window 'shattered'