Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy-winning soap actor Steve Burton chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming shows in New York this May. Burton will be at Rockwells and Governor's Comedy Club with Emmy-nominated actor Bradford Anderson. On Wednesday, May 23, Burton will be performing at To learn more about the upcoming Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson event at Rockwell's, On the following day, May 24, Burton and Anderson will be appearing at When asked about what motivates him each day, Burton said, "I am just grateful to wake up every day and have all the opportunities that I have. I am grateful to be on the soap, where the fans want to see us. That is pretty awesome. I am also involved in my nutrition business, which has been helping people's lives. Bradford and I have a podcast now. We are doing 50 dates on the road this year. I am thankful every day for what I have, and I try to stay humble, and I keep moving forward." In April of 2017, Burton won the "Outstanding Supporting Actor" Emmy award for his stellar portrayal of Dylan McAvoy on The Young and The Restless. "That was amazing. I had a great run on The Young and The Restless. The people and cast were great over there, and I had a wonderful story-line. I had lot of fun," he said. On the key to longevity in acting and entertainment, Burton said, "Staying humble, and showing up on time and being as professional as possible, and never taking anything for granted. In our genre, it is all about getting great quality work in less time. That puts a strain on the crew and the actors, and now, more than ever, you need to be ready, and know your lines and deliver day after day. Staying focused is important. After 27 years in the business, I still have the same drive and commitment to be professional." Burton talks Port Chuck Aside from his acting endeavors, Burton is also a part of the band Port Chuck, along with such musicians and entertainers Bradford Anderson, Scott Reeves and Brandon Barash. On the impact of technology on the music business, Burton said, "For us, with Port Chuck, it was cool, since we were on the tail-end of CDs. People were still buying CDs seven or eight years ago. Our demographic wasn't the first to jump to digital. Port Chuck was a lot of fun." Burton noted the resurgence of vinyl and shared that his son listens to records. "Vinyl is like watching an old movie on film. You can't replace what the film captures, just like you can't replace what those guys put into all those albums. You can hear the life in there." For his fans, he concluded, "I am overwhelmed by all of the support they have given us for so long. I can't say thank you enough. We are very gracious and we know that without them, we wouldn't be able to do what we do on daytime television." 