article imageSteve Burton headed to Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in New Jersey

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Entertainment
Point Pleasant Beach - Actor Steve Burton is headed to Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in New Jersey, for a solo performance on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Burton is known for his role as Jason Morgan on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital. He will be participating in a meet and greet, Question and Answer (Q&A) session with the fans, as well as autograph and photo opportunities in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey.
To learn more about this upcoming event at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in New Jersey, click here.
In addition to his acting endeavors, Burton also runs his Burton Nutrition company.
On Saturday, May 16, Burton will be touring with fellow co-star Bradford Anderson and they will be playing at Levity Live in West Nyack, New York. On Tuesday, May 19, they will be bringing their show to Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island, and on Wednesday, May 20, they will be appearing at City Winery, in the heart of New York City.
For more information on Burton and Anderson's fan events, check out the Coastal Entertainment website.
More about Steve Burton, Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club, General hospital, New jersey, New york
 
