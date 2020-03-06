Burton
is known for his role as Jason Morgan on the hit ABC daytime drama, General Hospital
. He will be participating in a meet and greet, Question and Answer (Q&A) session with the fans, as well as autograph and photo opportunities in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey.
To learn more about this upcoming event at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in New Jersey, click here
.
In addition to his acting endeavors, Burton
also runs his Burton Nutrition company
.
On Saturday, May 16, Burton will be touring with fellow co-star Bradford Anderson
and they will be playing at Levity Live in West Nyack, New York. On Tuesday, May 19, they will be bringing their show to Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island, and on Wednesday, May 20, they will be appearing at City Winery, in the heart of New York City.
For more information on Burton and Anderson's fan events, check out the Coastal Entertainment website
.