Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Pelham - On August 26, veteran soap actors Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) and Bradford Anderson (Damien Spinelli) from "General Hospital" will be returning to Rockwells in Pelham.
Similar to their previous shows this year in New York, it is expected to be a night of improv, music and a question and answer session with their fans about General Hospital.
Burton holds two Daytime Emmy awards to his credit, both of which are for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series," for his acting work as Jason Morgan on General Hospital (1998) and Dylan McAvoy on The Young and The Restless (2017). Anderson has earned five nonconsecutive Emmy nominations for his acting work as computer hacker Damien Spinelli on General Hospital, all of which were for "Outstanding Supporting Actor."
Their Stone Cold and the Jackal show at the Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown, New York, this past May was well-received.
To learn more about Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson's Stone Cold and the Jackal show at Rockwells, check out the official Coastal Entertainment website.
For more information on Bradford Anderson, check out his website. To learn more about Steve Burton, follow him on Twitter.
Read More: Steve Burton chatted with Digital Journal about his acting career.
