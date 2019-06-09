Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageSteve Burton and Laura Wright to bring 'BFF Tour' to East Coast

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy Award winners Steve Burton and Laura Wright from the ABC daytime drama "General Hospital" will be bringing their inaugural "BFF Tour" to the East Coast this August.
Steve Burton is known for his long-time portrayal of Jason Morgan on General Hospital for well over 25 years, while Laura Wright has played Carly Corinthos on the show since 2005. Both actors have won Emmy Awards for their performances on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital.
On August 19, they will be kicking off their "BFF Tour" at Zanies Comedy Club in Rosemont, Illinois. On August 23, they will be performing at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, and on the following day, August 24, they will be headed to Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.
On August 25, Wright and Burton will be visiting Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island for a special event.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported, Burton performed at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, along with Bradford Anderson as part of their "Stone Cold and The Jackal" Tour.
For more information on the upcoming Steve Burton and Laura Wright "BFF Tour" dates, check out the official Coastal Entertainment website.
More about Steve Burton, laura wright, Abc, daytime drama, General hospital
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Democrats slam Trump's use of trade threats against ally Mexico
Scientists: Canada's wildfires are linked to the climate crisis
Madonna to play World Pride in New York, to release new album
PG&E cuts power to thousands of Californians amid wildfire threat
Mike Tyler talks magic, America's Got Talent, technology, success Special
Op-Ed: White House explains Trump's tweet about NASA's moon mission
Another victim found from Hungary tourist boat disaster
Review: Joan Jett and Carrie Underwood rock the CMA Fest 2019 Special
United by fear of China, Hong Kongers staged record march
Review: VASSY soars on electronic dance single 'Concrete Heart' Special