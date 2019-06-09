Steve Burton is known for his long-time portrayal of Jason Morgan on General Hospital
for well over 25 years, while Laura Wright
has played Carly Corinthos on the show since 2005. Both actors have won Emmy Awards for their performances on the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital
.
On August 19, they will be kicking off their "BFF Tour" at Zanies Comedy Club in Rosemont, Illinois. On August 23, they will be performing at Rockwells
in Pelham, New York, and on the following day, August 24, they will be headed to Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club
in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.
On August 25, Wright and Burton will be visiting Governor's Comedy Club
in Levittown on Long Island for a special event.
Most recently, as Digital Journal reported
, Burton performed at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, along with Bradford Anderson as part of their "Stone Cold and The Jackal" Tour.
For more information on the upcoming Steve Burton and Laura Wright "BFF Tour" dates, check out the official Coastal Entertainment website
.