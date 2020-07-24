Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated actress Stephanie Gatschet chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the digital series "Misguided" on YouTube, which was created by Paul Gosselin. "Paul pulled together a group of actors that love and adore him and he made this all happen," she said. "I would do anything for Paul. It was fun to unite with people that I worked in the past. This was the most fun since we are making Paul's dream come true and we are reigniting the light, and we are getting soapy." Gatschet praised her fellow co-stars on Misguided, which included Jackie Zeman, Jean Carol, Cynthia Watros, and Justin Klosky. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "It has been a lot of fun, even though I am not pursuing acting as a career anymore. I love the soapiness and the team camaraderie of it. Those are the best things about being an actor." She is an alumna of such defunct soap operas as Guiding Light and All My Children. "That was an amazing time in my life. I wouldn't trade it for anything," she said. "What I am up to now, is amazing for me now." In 2007, she was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" for her acting work in Guiding Light. "That was surreal for me," she said. "It was nice at the time, I felt it was the right year for the nomination. I had a juicy storyline and I got to work with Tom Pelphrey. It was just so cool and so surreal." When asked how she handled being dialogue-heavy in her soap opera days, she said, "That memory in the brain is some sort of muscle. When I first started on Guiding Light, I would spend a lot of time learning my lines and I would stay up late the nights before, and after a while, I would be casually learning my lines on the hair and makeup chair. The more you do it, the more your brain gets to memorizing things quickly." "If you were to ask me over dinner what my lines were that day, I would not remember them," she said with a sweet laugh. "It's like cramming for a test, you forget." Most recently, Gatschet was a part of the Misguided and Guiding Light reunion on The Locher Room. "That was really fun," she admitted. "Any opportunity to reconnect with people from my soap days is really fun for me, I get really nostalgic." For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to be "truly persistent and passionate." "It's going to have its ups and its downs, but if you love the work and you want to make it your career, you just stick with it," she said. "You need to be strong and have a thick skin. Continue to take classes to hone your craft. As long as you are persistent, things will come." Aside from acting, she is the founder of On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Going Beyond Mom." "That is where I am at in the moment," she said. "Now, I am balancing being a mom and also having a new career of my own in nutrition." She defined the word success as "being happy and being content." For her fans and supporters, she concluded, "I love you. It's so cool to have people that pay attention to you. I am so appreciative to everybody. I always love when people share their fond memories from Guiding Light and other shows." To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Stephanie Gatschet, follow her on "Being on Misguided has been awesome," she admitted. "I've known Paul Gosselin for a really long time. He is a good friend of mine and I have always been really inspired by him. I met him a long time ago and it was always his dream to be an actor and to get into the business, and I had told him to be persistent. "Now, I am balancing being a mom and also having a new career of my own in nutrition."She defined the word success as "being happy and being content."For her fans and supporters, she concluded, "I love you. It's so cool to have people that pay attention to you. I am so appreciative to everybody. I always love when people share their fond memories from Guiding Light and other shows."To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Stephanie Gatschet, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter