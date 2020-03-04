Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment TV personality Stassi Schroeder chatted with Digital Journal about "Vanderpump Rules" on Bravo, and her partnership with Real California Milk. When asked about her partnership with Real California Milk, she responded, "It's no secret, I love cheese and dairy so this partnership makes total sense — I just learned that dairy is a natural mood enhancer, so all the more reason to eat more cheese." "For my wedding, I have been trying to convince my fiancé, Beau, to skip the traditional tiered wedding cake and go with a Cheese Cake, made of layers of wheels of some of my favorite Real California Milk Cheeses like Cheddar, Parmesan, Gouda, Blue Cheese and a Brie layer to top it off," she exclaimed. She continued, "I love working with Real California Milk because their products are all about the real – real food from real family farmers right here in California. Many people may not know that California is the No. 1 dairy state and produces more ice cream and butter than any other state, and is No. 2 for cheese and yogurt so it's easy to find products made with California milk." For more information on Real California Milk, check out its On her daily motivations, she said, "Working motivates me even though I bitch about it all the time. I work hard as long as I can complain." She also opened up about being a TV Personality in the digital age. "I feel lucky that we got in at the start of the digital age. I rely on social media to facilitate the show and everything I am doing. I see it as a good thing," she said. For hopefuls who wish to go on reality TV, she recommended they not do it if they have skeletons or if they are not willing to show everything about their lives, both the good and the bad. She listed her podcast as a career-defining moment for her. "Starting my podcast — it was the first thing I did outside of the show, and it was and is a success. It showcases I can entertain and help people without being edited," she explained. Schroeder defined the word success as "getting to wake up happy everyday." To learn more about Stassi Shroeder, follow her on On her experience on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules, she said, "I was really lucky to start my career working with my best friends and to be here eight seasons later, still able to work with my best friends and hold this job that has led me to have all of these other business ventures."When asked about her partnership with Real California Milk, she responded, "It's no secret, I love cheese and dairy so this partnership makes total sense — I just learned that dairy is a natural mood enhancer, so all the more reason to eat more cheese.""For my wedding, I have been trying to convince my fiancé, Beau, to skip the traditional tiered wedding cake and go with a Cheese Cake, made of layers of wheels of some of my favorite Real California Milk Cheeses like Cheddar, Parmesan, Gouda, Blue Cheese and a Brie layer to top it off," she exclaimed.She continued, "I love working with Real California Milk because their products are all about the real – real food from real family farmers right here in California. Many people may not know that California is the No. 1 dairy state and produces more ice cream and butter than any other state, and is No. 2 for cheese and yogurt so it's easy to find products made with California milk."For more information on Real California Milk, check out its official website On her daily motivations, she said, "Working motivates me even though I bitch about it all the time. I work hard as long as I can complain."She also opened up about being a TV Personality in the digital age. "I feel lucky that we got in at the start of the digital age. I rely on social media to facilitate the show and everything I am doing. I see it as a good thing," she said.For hopefuls who wish to go on reality TV, she recommended they not do it if they have skeletons or if they are not willing to show everything about their lives, both the good and the bad.She listed her podcast as a career-defining moment for her. "Starting my podcast — it was the first thing I did outside of the show, and it was and is a success. It showcases I can entertain and help people without being edited," she explained.Schroeder defined the word success as "getting to wake up happy everyday."To learn more about Stassi Shroeder, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter More about Stassi Schroeder, Vanderpump Rules, real california milk, Bravo Stassi Schroeder Vanderpump Rules real california milk Bravo