article image'Star Wars Resistance' scores 2020 Primetime Emmy nomination

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The cast, crew and producers of "Star Wars Resistance" have a major reason to be proud. It earned a 2020 Primetime Emmy nomination.
Star Wars Resistance on the Disney Channel is up for "Outstanding Children's Program." It is nominated alongside We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest on HBO, and Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance on Netflix.
Days of Our Lives alum Christopher Sean voices the role of Kazuda Xiono. Affectionately known as "Kaz," the character was a human male military pilot, and later Resistance spy that served after the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War.
Actor Christopher Sean
Actor Christopher Sean
Chris Haston, NBC
Christopher Sean expressed his excitement via a post on Instagram. "Star Wars Resistance nominated for a PRIMETIME Emmy," he exclaimed. "Huge congratulations to everyone that made this happen. So proud to be a part of this historical moment. Thank you for believing in us. Woohoo."
In other Christopher Sean news, he participated in the "Ghost of Tsushima" video game.
Christopher Sean
Christopher Sean
Bjoern Kommerell
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Christopher Sean back in April of 2020.
