Star Wars Resistance
on the Disney Channel is up for "Outstanding Children's Program." It is nominated alongside We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
on HBO, and Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance
on Netflix.
Days of Our Lives
alum Christopher Sean voices the role of Kazuda Xiono. Affectionately known as "Kaz," the character was a human male military pilot, and later Resistance spy that served after the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War.
Actor Christopher Sean
Christopher Sean expressed his excitement via a post on Instagram
. "Star Wars Resistance
nominated for a PRIMETIME Emmy," he exclaimed. "Huge congratulations to everyone that made this happen. So proud to be a part of this historical moment. Thank you for believing in us. Woohoo."
In other Christopher Sean news, he participated in the "Ghost of Tsushima
" video game.
Christopher Sean
