Star Wars Resistance on the Disney Channel is up for "Outstanding Children's Program." It is nominated alongside We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest on HBO, and Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance on Netflix.Days of Our Lives alum Christopher Sean voices the role of Kazuda Xiono. Affectionately known as "Kaz," the character was a human male military pilot, and later Resistance spy that served after the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War.Christopher Sean expressed his excitement via a post on Instagram . "Star Wars Resistance nominated for a PRIMETIME Emmy," he exclaimed. "Huge congratulations to everyone that made this happen. So proud to be a part of this historical moment. Thank you for believing in us. Woohoo."In other Christopher Sean news, he participated in the " Ghost of Tsushima " video game.Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Christopher Sean back in April of 2020.