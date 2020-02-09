Haiduk will be joined by such actors as Eric Martsolf, Kyle Lowder
, Paul Telfer, Christopher Sean
, and Jordi Vilasuso, and they will be entertaining the fans and audience members. This year's event will have a Phantom of the Opera theme to it; moreover, it will include a silent and live auction.
Particularly impressive about Samantha's Friends is that it is a 501 (c)(3) tax-deductible nonprofit organization that benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs
. They are celebrating their 22nd year this summer. Samantha's Friends helps individuals that are challenged by disabilities such as autism, stroke, combat injuries, and other catastrophic illnesses. With the support of service canine, these individuals help gain independence and companionship.
Samantha "Sammy" Bozza chatted with Digital Journal
back in September of 2020.
