article imageStacy Haiduk of 'Days of Our Lives' headed to Samantha's Friends

By Markos Papadatos     53 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actress Stacy Haiduk ("Days of Our Lives") will be appearing at the "Samantha's Friends" charity fundraiser on July 19 at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Florida.
Haiduk will be joined by such actors as Eric Martsolf, Kyle Lowder, Paul Telfer, Christopher Sean, and Jordi Vilasuso, and they will be entertaining the fans and audience members. This year's event will have a Phantom of the Opera theme to it; moreover, it will include a silent and live auction.
Particularly impressive about Samantha's Friends is that it is a 501 (c)(3) tax-deductible nonprofit organization that benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs. They are celebrating their 22nd year this summer. Samantha's Friends helps individuals that are challenged by disabilities such as autism, stroke, combat injuries, and other catastrophic illnesses. With the support of service canine, these individuals help gain independence and companionship.
Samantha "Sammy" Bozza chatted with Digital Journal back in September of 2020.
To learn more about the 2020 Samantha's Friends event, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
