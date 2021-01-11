Spotlight NY on Long Island to host first-ever 'Artist Market'

The art gallery is located at the distinguished music venue The Paramount. Participating local artists will be showcasing their finest crafts, prints, and works of art, all of which are available for on-site sale.
These artists include Maria Aliberti, Francesco Cavara, John Guarneri, Cass Jones, Jenn McDougall, Inna Pashina, Scott Ross, Cassidy Savarino, and Katie Williams. 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the artists participating in the "Artist Market."
Spotlight NY was hailed by Digital Journal
as the "greatest art gallery on Long Island, New York" for 2020. It also offers food such as burgers, tacos, salads, and specialty cocktails.
As Digital Journal previously reported
, the art gallery Spotlight NY partnered with "The Donna Drake Show," and it showcased artwork
by local artists.
John Guarneri's 'I Don't Want to Set the World on Fire' is named 'Best in Show' at Spotlight at The Paramount
Bellucci Media
For more information on Spotlight NY, visit its official website
, and check out its Facebook page
, and use the hashtag #SpotlightNYArt.