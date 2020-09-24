Spectrum Celebrity Events will be hosting the "Salem Proud" virtual event, which will consist of "Days of Our Lives" actors. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Particularly impressive about this event is that it celebrates the actors that have portrayed LGBTQ characters on Days of Our Lives. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the To learn more about Spectrum Celebrity Events, check out their Instagram This panel of Days of Our Lives actors will feature the following Emmy winners: Freddie Smith, Chandler Massey, and Greg Rikaart, as well as Christopher Sean and Brock Kelly . Tony Moore from "Dishin' Days" will serve as host and emcee of this event.Particularly impressive about this event is that it celebrates the actors that have portrayed LGBTQ characters on Days of Our Lives.A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center To learn more about Spectrum Celebrity Events, check out their official website and their Facebook page

