By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment New York - Actress Sophia Anne Caruso has a major reason to be proud. She earned a Theatre World Award for her role as Lydia in the musical "Beetlejuice." Caruso stars as Lydia Deetz in the hit Broadway musical Beetlejuice, opposite Alex Brightman in the title role as Beetlejuice. Kerry Butler also stars as Barbara, while Adam Dannheisser plays Charles and Leslie Kritzer as Delia. The production itself has been nominated for eight Tony Awards this year, which include nods in the coveted categories "Best Musical" and "Best Book of a Musical"; moreover, Brightman scored a nomination for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical." The show opened on Broadway on April 25, 2019, at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. It is based on the book by Anthony King and Scott Brown. Australian singer-songwriter Eddie Perfect wrote the music and the lyrics. Alex Timbers served as director of the musical with Connor Gallagher responsible for its choreography. The Theatre World Award is an accolade that honors individual actors for their debut performance in Broadway or off-Broadway shows. Caruso was one of this year's 12 worthy recipients