Actress Sofia Mattsson chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the upcoming General Hospital Fantasy Zoom event on September 20, and being a performer in the digital age.

On playing Sasha on General Hospital, she said, "I love how she's always involved in some trouble one way or another, because it's really fun and challenging to play. I also love how fiercely protective and selfless she can be. I am super excited about her role in Deception. I'm an entrepreneur myself so I can really relate to all the exciting things that come with having your own business."​

Speaking of being an entrepreneur, she is the founder of Ava Carrington, which is comprised of vegan handbags and accessories.

When asked what she likes least about her character, she responded, "I guess if I was going to give Sasha some advice, it would be to not go to such extremes in her actions to help others, because she usually ends up hurting both herself and others in the process; however, looking at it from the perspective of the actress getting to to play the character, I wouldn't want to have it any other way because it's super fun to play and makes for a lot of interesting conflicts."

She praised her on-screen acting partner Cynthia Watros, who took over the role of Nina Reeves. "Cynthia is really awesome, both on and off screen. She keeps me on my toes in scenes because I often times find her actions very unpredictable, which makes for very fun scenes to both play and watch," she said. ​​ On Sunday, September 20, she will be a part of the General Hospital Fantasy Zoom session with Katelyn MacMullen for Fantasy Events Inc. "Expect a lot fun and loving energy. It will be my first General Hospital Fantasy event, and I’m very excited to get some quality time with our amazing fans. I’m so happy to be doing it with Katelyn, we'’re really good friends and always have a lot of fun together," she said. To learn more about the upcoming virtual General Hospital Fantasy events, check out the On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "​I must admit, I'm a huge fan of older movies and think there's something magical about the movie and TV industry both on and off screen before the digital age. I also like how things were moving at a slower pace back then but of course, the digital age has massive pros too, such as a lot more content being made which is great for actors because that means there are more opportunities out there."​​ When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy on the show, Mattsson responded, "It takes a lot of practice but it gets easier with time. In the beginning, I had to constantly say them out loud and record the other peoples lines on my phone to play back and practice with." "Now, it goes a lot quicker. I also find it easier for the lines to sink in when I read them in bed before going to sleep. Sometimes it makes me dream about them too," she said with a sweet laugh.​ For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Find ways to stay motivated so you always work and study hard, which is essential for nailing your auditions and standing out amongst the hundreds of people auditioning for the same role. And have confidence and believe in yourself. If you don’t believe in yourself, no one else will." Mattsson continued, "Always stay creative and if you can, write and film things even if it’s on your phone because you learn so much from it. Embrace who you are and be fearlessly yourself, that’s the only way to stand out at auditions and give a genuine and unique performance." "Be in it for the passion, not the fame. Know that you'll probably get 100 rejections before a 'yes.' It's part of the game, so don't let it discourage you but rather fuel you. Keep going, never give up, and most importantly remember to always have fun," she added. Mattsson defined the word success as follows: "Success is in every little victory/step along the way when you're pursuing something you truly desire and that makes you happy."​ "I'm really looking forward to virtually meet you all," she exclaimed about the upcoming General Hospital Fantasy Zoom event. "From what I've experienced so far, all General Hospital fans are so wonderful and supportive, and I can't wait to have some fun together." To learn more about actress Sofia Mattsson, follow her on On playing Sasha on General Hospital, she said, "I love how she's always involved in some trouble one way or another, because it's really fun and challenging to play. I also love how fiercely protective and selfless she can be. I am super excited about her role in Deception. 