On December 7, Emmy award-winning soap opera producer Lisa de Cazotte has passed away at the age of 58, after battling a long illness. From 1991 until early 1993, she was a producer on Santa Barbara, and she subsequently moved to New York, where she became a coordinating producer of All My Childrenin from 1994 to 1996. In the late '90s, she served as a supervising producer for Sunset Beach (1997 to 1999). A native of Westchester, New York, she was also known for being the Executive Producer of the defunct NBC daytime drama series Passions for its entire duration from July 5, 1999, until August 7, 2008. Following Passions, she was the executive producer of the second season of General Hospital: Night Shift. From January of 2012 until July of 2015, she was the co-executive producer of Days of Our Lives on NBC. Lisa de Cazotte was the recipient of three Daytime Emmy Awards for her producing work on such soap operas as All My Children and Days of Our Lives. Most recently, she served as a supervising producer for the hit CBS drama, The Young and the Restless, which is the No. 1 soap opera on daytime television. The daytime community has mourned her passing, where countless soap opera actors and fellow colleagues posted tributes in her memory on social media. She was praised for her hard work ethic, intelligence, kindness, and her grace. Born Lisa Hesser, she graduated from New York's Fordham University, she began her career in the entertainment industry, where she started as an intern on One Life to Live and was eventually rose to the position of coordinating producer on the show.